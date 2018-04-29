Summer construction to begin Monday on Rabbit Ears Pass

On Monday, Colorado Department of Transportation will begin work on two projects on U.S. Highway 40 on the west side of Rabbit Ears Pass. Construction is expected to continue through mid- to late October.

Motorists can anticipate travel impacts in two separate work zones 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until noon on Friday at two locations.

At the east end of Steamboat Springs, near Walton Creek Road, motorists will encounter some traffic shifts and/or single-lane, alternating traffic for roadway repairs. Speed will be reduced to 35 miles per hour with a width restriction of 10 feet during work hours.

On Rabbit Ears Pass, near milepost 141, there will be a traffic shift with a reduction of three lanes down to two for frost heave, roadway damage repairs. Speed will be reduced to 35 mph with a 10-foot width restriction at this location as well.

The work, contracted to United Companies for $6.4 million, will repair and resurface 12.2 miles of highway between Walton Creek Road and the summit of Rabbit Ears Pass. In addition, crews will replace a drainage culvert east of the summit. There is a no-work zone between the resurfacing and culvert project areas.

Project work items include:

Milling of the top 2.5 inches of existing asphalt to address surface cracks and imperfections, followed by an overlay of 2 inches of asphalt

Guardrail replacement

Culvert replacement

Erosion control

Frost heave (uplift of asphalt due to freezing expansion) repairs on the roadway

Sign modifications and new striping

Weekend work is possible later in the project, if necessary to expedite completion.

CDOT urges motorists to avoid distractions when driving through the work zone.