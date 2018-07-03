Summer 2018 wildfire report for Northwest Colorado for July 3

Following is a list of fires still burning or recently suppressed in Colorado, as of noon Tuesday, July 3.

There were no fires burning in Moffat, Routt or Rio Blanco counties as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The community fireworks show scheduled for Wednesday, July 4, is expected to go forward. The show is staged in an area that is defensible against fire when there are enough resources to put out any spot fires. If, however, those resources are deployed elsewhere, the show might be canceled, Sheriff KC Hume said in a Craig Press story about Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Recent Moffat County fires included:

Divide Fire

Size: 5,136

Contained: July 1

Location: 32 miles north of Craig near Great Divide

Start Date: June 29

Cause: Under investigation

Unnamed fire near Maybell

Size: Unknown

Contained June 14

Location: 3 miles East of Maybell

Start Date: June 14

Cause: Unknown

Fourmile Fire

Size: 500 acres

Contained June 14

Location: 23 miles north of Craig

Start Date: June 12

Cause: Unknown

Active wildfires still burning in Colorado include:

Chedsey Fire

Size: 24 acres

Contained: 0 percent

Location: Approximately 15 miles southwest of Walden and one mile south of Teal Lake Campground, which has been evacuated. Forest closure order is in effect for surrounding National Forests. Start date: June 30

Cause: Unknown

Sugarloaf Fire

Size: 1.300 acres

Contained: 1 percent

Location: 20 miles south of Granby

Cause: Lightning/natural

Weston Pass Fire

Size: 6,417 acres

Containment: Zero, containment expected July 29

Location: nine miles southwest of Fairplay

Start date: June 29

Cause: Lightning

Chateau Fire

Size:1,328

Containment: 15 percent

Location: 7 miles northwest of Cripple Creek

Start Date: June 29

Cause: Under investigation

Spring Creek Fire

Size: 60,710 acres

Containment: 5 percent

Location: nine miles Northeast of Fort Garlans

Start Date: June 27

Cause: Human

416 Fire

Size: 52,778 acres

Containment: 37 percent

Location: 13 miles north of Durango

Start date: June 1

Cause: unknown

Badger Creek Fire

Size: 21,190 acres

Containment: 80 percent

Location: the Snowy Range and Medicine Bow National Forests, Wyoming (evacuations were extended to the Colorado state line.)

Start date: June 10

Cause: Under investigation

Burro Fire

Size: 4,515 acres

Containment: 40 percent

Location: San Juan National Forest

Start date: June 8

Cause: under investigation

Other Fires

The following fires were previously reported and are no longer active.

Horse Park Fire

Size: 1,221 acres

Contained July 13

Location: 15 miles southwest of Norwood

Start date: May 26

Cause: lightning

Natty Fire

Size: 79 acres

Contained July 13

Location: Canyon City

Start date: June 8

Cause: lightning

Bocco Fire

Size: 476 acres

Containment: 90 percent, expected to be contained June 15

Location: 3 miles northwest of Wolcott

Start date: June 9

Cause: unknown

Buffalo Mountain Fire

Size: 81 acres

Containment: June 20

Location: 2 miles west of Silverthorne

Start date: June 12

Cause: unknown