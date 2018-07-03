Summer 2018 wildfire report for Northwest Colorado for July 3
July 3, 2018
Following is a list of fires still burning or recently suppressed in Colorado, as of noon Tuesday, July 3.
There were no fires burning in Moffat, Routt or Rio Blanco counties as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The community fireworks show scheduled for Wednesday, July 4, is expected to go forward. The show is staged in an area that is defensible against fire when there are enough resources to put out any spot fires. If, however, those resources are deployed elsewhere, the show might be canceled, Sheriff KC Hume said in a Craig Press story about Stage 1 fire restrictions.
Recent Moffat County fires included:
Divide Fire
Size: 5,136
Contained: July 1
Location: 32 miles north of Craig near Great Divide
Start Date: June 29
Cause: Under investigation
Unnamed fire near Maybell
Size: Unknown
Contained June 14
Location: 3 miles East of Maybell
Start Date: June 14
Cause: Unknown
Fourmile Fire
Size: 500 acres
Contained June 14
Location: 23 miles north of Craig
Start Date: June 12
Cause: Unknown
Active wildfires still burning in Colorado include:
Chedsey Fire
Size: 24 acres
Contained: 0 percent
Location: Approximately 15 miles southwest of Walden and one mile south of Teal Lake Campground, which has been evacuated. Forest closure order is in effect for surrounding National Forests. Start date: June 30
Cause: Unknown
Sugarloaf Fire
Size: 1.300 acres
Contained: 1 percent
Location: 20 miles south of Granby
Cause: Lightning/natural
Weston Pass Fire
Size: 6,417 acres
Containment: Zero, containment expected July 29
Location: nine miles southwest of Fairplay
Start date: June 29
Cause: Lightning
Chateau Fire
Size:1,328
Containment: 15 percent
Location: 7 miles northwest of Cripple Creek
Start Date: June 29
Cause: Under investigation
Spring Creek Fire
Size: 60,710 acres
Containment: 5 percent
Location: nine miles Northeast of Fort Garlans
Start Date: June 27
Cause: Human
416 Fire
Size: 52,778 acres
Containment: 37 percent
Location: 13 miles north of Durango
Start date: June 1
Cause: unknown
Badger Creek Fire
Size: 21,190 acres
Containment: 80 percent
Location: the Snowy Range and Medicine Bow National Forests, Wyoming (evacuations were extended to the Colorado state line.)
Start date: June 10
Cause: Under investigation
Burro Fire
Size: 4,515 acres
Containment: 40 percent
Location: San Juan National Forest
Start date: June 8
Cause: under investigation
Other Fires
The following fires were previously reported and are no longer active.
Horse Park Fire
Size: 1,221 acres
Contained July 13
Location: 15 miles southwest of Norwood
Start date: May 26
Cause: lightning
Natty Fire
Size: 79 acres
Contained July 13
Location: Canyon City
Start date: June 8
Cause: lightning
Bocco Fire
Size: 476 acres
Containment: 90 percent, expected to be contained June 15
Location: 3 miles northwest of Wolcott
Start date: June 9
Cause: unknown
Buffalo Mountain Fire
Size: 81 acres
Containment: June 20
Location: 2 miles west of Silverthorne
Start date: June 12
Cause: unknown