Submissions open for Yampa Valley Crane Festival Poster Contest

Fourteen-year-old Valarie Dilldine of Craig created this entry for the first-ever Yampa Valley Crane Festival poster contest last year. The deadline to submit entries for this year's poster contest is July 15.

Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition/Courtesy photo

Children ages 10-15 are invited to submit posters for the Yampa Valley Crane Festival Poster Contest sponsored by the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition.

Submissions must be original works and accurately reflect the physical characteristics, behavior and habitat of the Rocky Mountain Greater Sandhill Cranes. Posters must have a vertical orientation and measure 8.5 by 11 inches. Submissions can be a painting, photo, digital artwork, drawing or any medium that can be scanned into a computer and emailed as an attachment.

The poster must contain:

• Festival name: Yampa Valley Crane Festival

• Festival dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 3 (The months can be spelled out or abbreviated)

• Festival location: Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Craig, CO

• Festival website: coloradocranes.org

• The artist’s name

People can visit ColoradoCranes.org for information about Rocky Mountain Greater Sandhill Cranes, Crane FAQs, and the Yampa Valley Crane Festival. The deadline is July 15. Email name, phone number, physical mailing address, age and a digital copy of the entry as an attachment to poster@coloradocranes.org .

The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition will announce the winner on its website and Facebook page by Aug. 1. The winner will receive $100 cash and be honored from the speaker’s podium during the Yampa Valley Crane Festival. The winning poster will be displayed throughout the Yampa Valley, on the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition website and social media.