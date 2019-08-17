Studio V provides sleek entertainment with ‘Greatest Showman’

The cast performs the finale "The Greatest Show" during "The Greatest Showman."

Andy Bockelman

The grandeur of a a Hollywood musical and the sensibilities of the big top were on display Friday night at the Center of Craig.

Studio V presented its summer recital and musical theater show “The Greatest Showman” and “A Parade of Stars.”

The cast performs “This Is Me” during “The Greatest Showman.”

Andy Bockelman

The show was the result of nearly two months of rehearsals, said Studio V owner Kalee Voegtle.

“These kids have worked really hard the last eight weeks,” she said.

Zac Prescott and Brenna Boatman perform “A Million Dreams” during “The Greatest Showman.”

Andy Bockelman

Voegtle credited Jeana Womble as the driving force behind the night, teaching vocals and arranging choreography.

“She’s been amazing,” Voegtle said.

Jeana Womble and Daphne Vest perform “A Million Dreams” during “The Greatest Showman.”

Andy Bockelman

“A Parade of Stars” featured solo performances of songs — ranging from Britney Spears to Imagine Dragons to Elvis Presley — by Natalie Womble, Brenna Boatman, Daphne Vest, Zac Prescott and Madeline Turner, most of whom also joined the latter half of the evening.

Lannon Kregar and Zac Prescott perform “The Other Side” during “The Greatest Showman.”

Andy Bockelman

Lannon Kregar, Jessica Womble and instructor Jeana Womble also took the stage for “The Greatest Showman,” a medley of tunes from the movie of the same name about PT Barnum.

Jessica Womble performs “Never Enough” during “The Greatest Showman.”

Andy Bockelman

“It’s just been so fun to work on this with them,” Jeana said.