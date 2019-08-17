Studio V provides sleek entertainment with ‘Greatest Showman’
The grandeur of a a Hollywood musical and the sensibilities of the big top were on display Friday night at the Center of Craig.
Studio V presented its summer recital and musical theater show “The Greatest Showman” and “A Parade of Stars.”
The show was the result of nearly two months of rehearsals, said Studio V owner Kalee Voegtle.
“These kids have worked really hard the last eight weeks,” she said.
Voegtle credited Jeana Womble as the driving force behind the night, teaching vocals and arranging choreography.
“She’s been amazing,” Voegtle said.
“A Parade of Stars” featured solo performances of songs — ranging from Britney Spears to Imagine Dragons to Elvis Presley — by Natalie Womble, Brenna Boatman, Daphne Vest, Zac Prescott and Madeline Turner, most of whom also joined the latter half of the evening.
Lannon Kregar, Jessica Womble and instructor Jeana Womble also took the stage for “The Greatest Showman,” a medley of tunes from the movie of the same name about PT Barnum.
“It’s just been so fun to work on this with them,” Jeana said.