Students celebrate veterans Wednesday in unique ways

Veterans hoist the American Flag, National League of Families POW/MIA Flag, and the State of Colorado flag Wednesday morning at Sunset Elementary.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

With the usual Veterans Day school assemblies and luncheons canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunset, Sandrock, and Ridgeview Elementary schools got creative Wednesday morning to honor local veterans.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday at Sunset Elementary School, Principal Jill Hafey gathered Kindergarten through 5th Grade outside around the flag pole for a special ceremony for veterans.

Hafey spoke directly to the veterans, thanking them for their sacrifice and their service to keep the country safe all these years.

“…In fighting for our country to be free, you accepted your journey as it would be,” Hafey said. “You left friends and family, and put careers aside, to serve your country with honor and pride.

“It’s hard to find the words to say how grateful we are every single day. November 11 is just the start of every day that you’re in our heart. You’re the reason we can proudly fly our flag of red, white and blue. To each and every veteran, God Bless You.”

Following Hafey’s reading, students presented the American Flag, National League of Families POW/MIA Flag, and the State of Colorado flag to veterans, who then hoisted the flags to the top of the flag pole as the color guard, students and staff saluted.

At the close of Wednesday morning’s ceremony at Sunset Elementary, students from each grade presented treats, drawings and other small gifts to the veterans to say thanks.

Shortly after the flag-raising ceremony at Sunset Elementary, veterans split up and traveled to Sandrock Elementary and Ridgeview Elementary for a special ceremonies at each school.

Students and staff lined the bus lane Wednesday morning at Sandrock Elementary waving flags and signs as a group of four veterans in their vehicles paraded by.

At Ridgeview Elementary, students from the school choir sang songs to veterans in attendance on the east lawn, filling the air with patriotic sounds, honoring the men and women who served and are serving the country.

Following the morning festivities, Michael Lausin of VFW Post 4265 and the American Legion Post 62, took to the Craig Community Chat to thank the community, writing, “The veterans from American Legion Post 62 and VFW Post 4265 would like to thank the children, paras, and teachers of Sunset, Sandrock, and Ridgeview Elementary schools for inviting us to participate in your Veterans Day programs. Even though everything was outside, we were able to adapt and overcome the obstacles of COVID-19.”

