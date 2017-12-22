Students at Ridgeview Elementary School rescue elves, help Santa and serenade city of Craig for Christmas

CRAIG — Students of Ridgeview Elementary school were busy in the days prior to winter break.

First, they collected more than 2,000 pounds of canned goods and nonperishable food for the local food bank, and Santa himself helped students transport the donation.

Students then gathered to watch and cheer as Craig/Fire Rescue helped one of the friendly school elves down from the top of the school roof.

Finally, on Friday afternoon, students traveled across the town caroling to the delight of seniors at Sandrock Ridge Care, county staff at the courthouse, shoppers at the mall and downtown businesses.