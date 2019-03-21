Student nurses wow Memorial Regional Health providers

During the eighth annual poster presentation held recently at The Memorial Hospital, second-year nursing students from Colorado Northwestern Community College spoke to providers about their research and ideas to improve medical care.

“For the Peoples Choice, and most thought-provoking poster, the winner was Tiffany Ford, with her poster on genetic testing for choosing anti-depressants,” CNCC nursing faculty Julie Alkema wrote in an email. Alkema added that the recognition for the poster with “the Evidence-Based Practice you (providers) are most likely to incorporate” was a tie between Ford and Makala Sheridan. Sheridan’s research explored the use of clean versus sterile dressings.

At least two students provided ideas about affordable, non-opioid options for pain treatment, such as the use of a TENS device — a small, portable, and powerful electrotherapy unit — which student Amy Nielson believes would provide relief for some patients. Student Taylor Schmidt, who said she’d like to be an obstetrician-gynecologist, presented her research on using nitrous oxide instead of epidurals during childbirth. Student Natasha Goncalves presented on the pain-relieving power of yoga.

Some students used their posters to present population intervention comparison and outcomes. Student Allie Herring considered what is safer, eight or 12-hour nursing shifts, and concluded eight-hour shifts result in fewer nursing mistakes. The relationship between antibiotics and the development of food allergies was the topic of student nurse Megan Gerloff’s poster.

Student nurse Tessa Briggs took a look at the benefits of on-site daycare for hospital staff, while Kylee Rodriguez looked at the role of oral care in preventing “device infections,” which can lead to pneumonia. Sadye Morgan described patients’ increased propensity to bath when given the choice to use chlorhexidine wipes, and Yunira Gomez presented her finding on reducing “alarm fatigue.”

Alkema began the poster program eight years ago as a penultimate project for student nurses planning to graduate her advanced medical-surgical program for the care of acutely ill adults.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.