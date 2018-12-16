Student housing, property top action items on Moffat County College District Board agenda for Monday, Dec. 17

CRAIG — A counter proposal for student housing and the sale of two properties will be considered for action when the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control meets Monday, Dec. 17.

The meeting is expected to begin with an executive session pursuant to §24-6-402(4)(a), C.R.S. to discuss the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest.

The board is then expected to take action to extend the lease for the Trapper Building, review a proposal by the Colorado Community College System for the purchase of Valley Vista Inn to provide student housing, and a request to sell a little over four acres of land to Memorial Regional Health at fair market value.

The board is also expected to approve minutes of previous meetings, approve the treasurer’s report and listen to regular updates from the staff of Colorado Northwestern Community College.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m., in the boardroom (255) of the CNCC Academic Services Building, 2801 W. Ninth St.

For more information about the board visit cncc.edu/home/governing-boards.