Strong snow storm to begin around noon Monday, bringing up to 10 inches or more to the Yampa Valley

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yampa Valley beginning at noon Monday. Forecasters are calling for accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts by Tuesday.

Cold air will arrive in several waves starting Monday, according to local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who owns and operates snowalarm.com. Colder temperatures and some snow are expected to arrive around noon. Additional waves of cold air and snow look to occur during the afternoon and evening, he said.

While the Weather Service is calling for higher snow amounts, Weissbluth remains uncertain.

“While we will see snow around the surges of cold air, we never get into favorable northwest flow, so I am not that optimistic on snow amounts,” Weissbluth said.

He estimated 1 to 4 inches will fall during the day Monday with another 1 to 4 inches expected in the evening.

Travel may be difficult at times during the heaviest showers from Monday afternoon through the evening.

What is more certain, according to Weissbluth, are the bitterly cold temperatures, with falling temperatures through Wednesday morning. Mountain-top high temperatures will be around zero on Tuesday and struggle to reach that mark on Wednesday, with cold valley high temperatures in the low teens or single digits.

If skies clear Tuesday night, Wednesday morning will bring low temperatures well below zero for the coldest night in a while, he said.

Heavier snowfall will occur Thursday and possibly Friday, he said. Though weather forecast models disagree.

Weissbluth said 6 to 12 inches could fall through Friday morning, with another 6 to 12 inches possible by Saturday morning. That’s according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which Weissbluth said is more optimistic.