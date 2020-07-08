Streeter Fire reaches 1,100 acres, remains at zero percent containment Wednesday

Smoke rises from the Streeter Fire Tuesday afternoon.

Courtesy Photo / Kyle Lewis

While there was very little fire growth overnight and into late Wednesday morning, the Streeter Fire – located near ColoWyo Coal Mine south of Craig along Highway 13 – remains at zero percent containment as it pushes north of 1,100 acres.

As of Wednesday morning fire fighters are still attempting to determine an accurate size of the fire. Aerial mapping will occur later today, according to Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume.

Currently, more than 100 fire fighters are battling the wildland fire. Six engines with crews and five hand crews are on scene to fight the fire Wednesday. Additionally, one Air Attack crew is on hand to coordinate the teams from the air, while one Type I helicopter and one Type III helicopter are assisting from the air. No other aviation is present, according to Sheriff Hume.

Both lanes of Highway 13 are open in the area, but a speed reduction for a four-mile stretch in the area of the fire is in place. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds to 50 MPH in the area. Road conditions are based on weather and fire behavior, but fire fighters don’t anticipate any impacts to travel Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide updates as they become available.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com