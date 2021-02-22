Stop sticks bring vehicle pursuit in Moffat County to an end Saturday

A 22-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 following a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle that started in Rock Springs, Wyoming and ended on Colorado Highway 13 north of Craig after the man drove over stop sticks.

According to the arrest affidavit for 22-year-old Orlando Wilson, at 2:24 p.m. on Saturday, Wyoming Highway Patrol notified Craig Regional Communications Center that they were involved in a high speed pursuit of a stolen 2014 Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle was reportedly stolen off of the Standard Motors car lot in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was traveling on Wyoming Highway 789 approximately 47 miles north of the Colorado state line.

Wyoming Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle was traveling approximately 110 to 120 miles per hour, and was continuing south at a high rate of speed, causing law enforcement to terminate pursuit at the state line.





Two deputies from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper from the Colorado State Patrol responded north on Colorado Highway 13 to attempt to contact the vehicle.

One deputy reported that the vehicle sped past him 11 miles south of the Wyoming borrder on Colorado Highway 13, with the vehicle traveling 91 miles per hour. Later, near mile marker 101 — 27 miles south of the Wyoming border, the vehicle drove past the member of the Colorado State Patrol traveling 106 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.

Deputies then deployed stop stick at mile marker 94, but the vehicle continued south after driving over the stop sticks, according to the affidavit. Officers from the Craig Police Department then assisted by blocking off Highway 13 at the intersection of Highway 13 and Moffat County Road 183 near the City of Craig’s Road and Bridge shop.

The vehicle hit the stop sticks and continued onto County Road 183 with four flat tires, before then turning northbound on Moffat County Road 7 before a member of the Colorado State Patrol executed a PIT maneuver and stopped the vehicle.

Around 3:30 p.m. officers took Wilson into custody. While detaining Wilson, officers were notified that a passing motorist had reported that the vehicle collided with their snowmobile trailer as it passed them on Highway 13.

After transporting Wilson to Moffat County Jail, officers located a large kitchen knife in the driver’s side door pocket. Inside the vehicle, officers also located several documents, including booking sheets from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, which listed charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest, unlawful possession in plant form of less than 3 ounces, theft of over $1,000, and driving under revocation.

The documents showed Wilson was released from Sweetwater County at 10:51 p.m. Feb. 19

Wilson was booked into Moffat County Jail on a felony charge of reckless driving, felony vehicular eluding created a substantial risk of bodily injury by operating a vehicle in a reckless manner, and a misdemeanor charge of driving (motor/off-highway) vehicle when license under restraint (revoked).

According to his booking sheet, Wilson has a $20,000 bond and remains in custody.

