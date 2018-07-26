Stolen truck found, but suspect gets away: On the Record — Wednesday, July 25

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, July 25

12:29 a.m. On the 300 block of Colorado Street, Craig Police Department officers responded to a report on a stolen 1991 Ford truck. Officers spotted the Ford on the move and followed it. The truck ended up at the intersection of 12th Street and Yampa Avenue, where the driver and passengers bailed out of the vehicle. Neither could be identified, and the incident is under investigation.

4:58 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers warned a bicyclist for failure to have lights.

7:11 a.m. On the 600 block of Pershing Street, officers took possession of a backpack found in a yard.

7:34 a.m. On the block of 800 Ashley Road, a caller reported property had been stolen from a vehicle. Officers took a report.

9:18 a.m. On the 200 block Victory Way, officers investigated a report of an active panic alarm. Employees said the alarm was triggered accidentally.

12:51 p.m. On the block of 2000 Jeffcoat Drive, officers investigated a report of mail stolen from a mailbox.

2:25 p.m. At a business on Cedar Court, a group of people were taking free snacks. Officers asked the individuals to leave.

8:39 p.m. At a business on Industrial Avenue, a caller reported a stolen bicycle.

9:56 p.m. On the 600 block of School Street, officers issued a citation to a minor for possession of alcohol.