Stolen Craig vehicle located in Wyoming: On the record Oct. 30

Craig Police Department

Monday, Oct. 30

7:35 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers from Craig Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. A 2001 Silver PT Cruiser was stolen. It was found across the state line in Wyoming. The incident is under investigation.

9:56 a.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. They received three additional Safe2Tell reports on the same day and all are under investigation.

1:40 p.m. In Craig, officers are investigating a drug-related incident.

2:32 p.m. On the block of 1700 Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a crash resulting in unknown injuries. The 86-year-old female driver of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck headed southbound on Colorado Highway 13, went off the right side of the road into a ditch. The driver and only occupant was treated scene. Additional information nature of her injuries, treatment, and factors that might have led to the crash was not available. The vehicle was towed. The incident is under investigation.

2:36 p.m. On the 1300 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of an assault. One man was assaulted by another man. The incident is under investigation.

3:54 p.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, a wallet was found. Officers attempted to contact the owner and were unable to do so. The wallet is at the Public Safety Center for safekeeping.

4:29 p.m. On the 700 block of Texas Avenue, officers responded to a person wishing to speak about his utilities. The officers answered some of the man's questions.