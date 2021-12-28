Steele: Change on the horizon
As the pages of the calendar change in a few short days and we start a new year, you will also see a few changes at the Craig Press.
My first role with what was then the Craig Daily Press was in the spring of 2013, when I was hired as an account manager. I quickly fell in love with the business, and, most importantly, with the readers, the advertisers and the community. I dove head-first into the industry …and, nine years later, it’s hard not to be proud of the future I see this newspaper looking toward, especially amid a nationwide decline for the medium, which was compounded by an international pandemic, and particularly a tumultuous local period of newsroom leadership. I’m not one quick to boast, but I take no small amount of satisfaction in the direction Craig’s paper is headed after my time fighting for its success.
But now it is time for me to turn the page and move forward to a new chapter in my life. At the end of December, I will close the doors of the Craig Press for one final time as I take a step toward a new career.
Rest assured, the dedicated team at the Craig Press will continue to deliver top-notch journalism to your inbox, your desktop and to a rack near you. This team has some innovative plans on tap for 2022, and I, for one, can’t wait to watch their talent continue to unfold under new leadership.
I won’t be going far, as my roots run too deep to consider leaving Moffat County. I will continue to be your neighbor and I will continue to read and support the Craig Press, as I hope you will, too.
Cheers to a new year and new beginnings.
