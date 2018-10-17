Steamboat’s Tread of Pioneers Museum opens World War I exhibit honoring soldiers
October 17, 2018
IF YOU GO
What: World War I exhibit
When: During business hours through May 2019
Where: 800 Oak St., Steamboat Springs
More info: treadofpioneers.org
One hundred years ago, the war to end all wars concluded and shortly after, the national American Legion and local Post in Steamboat Springs was formed. In its newest exhibit, the Tread of Pioneers Museum honors the individuals from Routt County who served our country in World War I and highlights local American Legion history.
Nearly 4 million Americans of all backgrounds entered military service in World War I, either voluntarily or through the draft. In Routt County, service numbers exceeded Uncle Sam’s requirements, due in part to a large contingency of foreign-born immigrants, or children of foreign-born immigrants living in the county at the time were from the Baltic States. These community members were ready to fight for their homeland and prove their loyalty to the United States. In addition, many local, native-born sons were eager for a chance to see the world or felt the call to serve.
The Tread of Pioneers Museum and the American Legion invite the public to this collaborative exhibit that pays tribute to the courageous residents from Routt County who served in World War I. The exhibit is on display through May 2019.
“Not only did they serve their country, they came back and served their community, " Jim Stanko local veteran, historian and VFW & American Legion Post 44 member said.
For the approximately 1,000 men from Routt County who served, the war was a great adventure — for some an unwelcome detour in their lives, for others a nightmare. Those men who did come home safely returned to operate and own successful businesses, serve as mayor and Routt County commissioners, volunteer in local community organizations and clubs, and more.
Outstanding World War I veterans
- Robert Noyce: Battery C. 7th Field Artillery 1st Division, Army
- Stanley Dismuke: Private, Radio Detachment, Army Signal Corps, Aviation Section
- George Allen: 2nd Class, U.S.S. Galveston, Navy
- Claude Luekens: Private, Medical Corps.
- Walt Webber
- Ferry Carpenter: Captain, Inf R.C.
- Leo Hill: Corporal, 74th Company 6th Regiment, 2nd Division
*Hill was the first Routt County soldier to die during World War I and the namesake of the Steamboat Springs American Legion Post that formed in 1919.
Other World War I service members from Routt County
- John Dunckley: Private, Army
- Reuben Squire: Private Company I, 135th Infantry 34th Division, Army
- Elmer Brooks Jr.: Private Company E, 115th Engineers 40th Division
- Stanley Larson: Private S.A.T.C.
- Frank Morning: Yeoman first-class U.S.N., Navy
- Arthur Wessels: Lieutenant U.S. Navy R.F.
- Reuben Padgett: Private, U.S. Army Company A, 35th Regiment, 18th Division
- Dr. William Bashor: 1st Lieutenant in Dental Reserve Corps.
- Charles Trullinger: Private Company D 134th Infantry, 34th Division
- Marshall Nay: Private, U.S. Army
Red Cross Workers of Steamboat Springs
- Mrs. William Kernaghan
- Miss Mary Officer
- Miss Laura Stukey
- Mrs. F.A. Metcalf
- Mrs. Charlotte Campbell
- Mrs. Frank Blackmer
- Miss Alma Baer
- Mrs. H. J. Noyce
- Mrs. J.Q. Grosebeck
- Mr. E.J. Forgey
- Mr. Sam Stevens.
- Mr. John Adair
- Miss Dorothy Wither
- Mrs. Ruby Neiman
The Tread of Pioneers Museum is proud to partner with the local American Legion Post, and all of our local veterans, to remember and commemorate those who so selflessly served our country to protect the values and freedoms that society holds dear. We hope you will join us in this remembrance.
Candice Bannister, executive director, and Katie Adams, curator, of the Tread of Pioneers Museum.
