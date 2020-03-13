Steamboat schools will close for 2 weeks; more school closures to come

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs School District will close all of its schools for two weeks, Superintendent Brad Meeks announced at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 14.

The decision comes in the wake of mass cancellations and closures across the community, state and country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 30 other districts across the state have announced closures during the same approximate dates.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus in out-of-state visitors were confirmed in Routt County on Friday.

Schools will close starting on Tuesday, March 17, expecting students to return on Monday, March 30.

“After thoughtful discussion, the board of education and I determined that our district will close our schools in an effort to keep our entire community healthy,” Meeks said in the news release.

Because it’s an evolving situation, Meeks said district leaders will evaluate whether or not the timeline will need to be extended.

“We will be holding “drop-in days” where students and staff can come into the buildings to collect personal items if needed,” Meeks said. “We will do a follow-up communication on when those days will be.”