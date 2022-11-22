Steamboat Resort’s big opening day gets bigger

Before it opens for the 2022-23 winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Steamboat Resort has announced even more additions to its opening day trail roster.

On Monday, Nov. 21, the resort reported receiving five feet of snow in the past month, which will allow on-mountain crews to open six lifts and 34 trails, covering 257 acres of terrain, on opening day.

This is the first time in nearly a decade where multiple lifts will be open on the first day of the season, including Four Points and Burgess Creek. The Buckaroo and Wrangler magic carpets will be operating at the base area as well.

Opening day festivities are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday with the grand opening of Skeeter’s Ice Rink at 10:30 a.m.

More information on lift and terrain openings can be found at Steamboat.com .

Opening Day Lifts:

Gondola

Four Points

Wrangler Magic Carpet

Christie Peak Express

Burgess Creek

Buckaroo Magic Carpet

Opening Day Trails: