Steamboat Resort to open new gondola this weekend

Cabins for the Wild Blue Gondola at Steamboat Ski Resort leave the unloading station on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Brian Romig/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Resort will open its Wild Blue Gondola on Saturday, Dec. 24, according to a social media post Tuesday evening, Dec. 20.

The gondola will open at 9 a.m. and take people to the Greenhorn Ranch SnowSports School Learning Center where hot cocoa and treats will be available as well as Wild Blue Gondola sticker patches while supplies last. Resort leaders will give tours and answer questions.

The Wild Blue cabins were unveiled last weekend as crews neared the end of the commissioning process on the new gondola.

What is opening Saturday is just the first leg of what will eventually be the longest gondola in North America and the fastest 10-person gondola in the country.

The second leg will take skiers and riders to the top of Sunshine Peak, increasing the out-of-base capacity from 6,000 to 10,000 people per hour. When finished, the 3.16 miles-long ride will last about 13 minutes.