Steamboat police officer arrested, placed on administrative leave

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An officer with the Steamboat Springs Police Department was arrested early Saturday morning over an alleged domestic violence incident, according to a news release from the city.

Fabian Avitia, who joined the Police Department in December, faces four misdemeanor charges: false imprisonment, criminal mischief, prohibited use of a weapon and obstruction of a telephone service. He has also been charged with domestic violence.

Avitia was booked into the Routt County Jail at almost 3 a.m. Saturday, and has since been placed on administrative leave, according to the news release. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Police Department in a criminal investigation of the incident.

Steamboat Police Chief Cory Christensen said the department is not offering any further details at this time. The Police Department has said it will cooperate fully with the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Anyone with questions concerning the investigation is advised to contact the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.