Steamboat police investigating multiple thefts from unlocked vehicles

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Police Department is seeking more information about a multi-vehicle theft in the West Acres Mobile Home Park.

Police have received four reports of theft from unlocked vehicles parked outside in the area of West Acres Drive, said Steamboat Police Sergeant Rich Brown.

Police believe the incidents occurred Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The first report of stolen items was received around 6 a.m. Tuesday. All of the incidents occurred in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

Officers were still working to complete reports, Brown said, but it appears small items, such as a power tool, were taken.

“To my knowledge, no one has identified any suspects,” Brown said. “We would ask people if they have suspicions or if they’ve seen people in the area, don’t hesitate to call and report these things. The best way we can catch a thief like this is to catch them in the act.”

Brown said the thefts could be charged as felony criminal trespass. Once reports are complete, an investigator will follow up on the incidents.

“We always encourage people to lock homes and cars,” Brown said.

“These are crimes of opportunity,” he added. “Someone is wandering around out there pulling on door handles.”

Brown said the agency rarely receives reports of vehicle thefts in which the thief broke a window to take something.

“The times that those things happen are when valuables are left in plain sight in the car, so we’d encourage people to secure valuables in their homes or out of sight in a car with the doors locked," he said.

Police also recommend locking your door to prevent other, more furry intruders. Bears have entered —and damaged— multiple cars this year already. Last week, one bear broke into five cars in the Steamboat area.

“The same thing's going on with the bears,” he said. “In every one of the reports I’m aware of the vehicles were left unlocked.”

