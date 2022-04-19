Steamboat man dies in climbing accident in Emery County, Utah

A 41-year-old man from Steamboat Springs died after falling an estimated 70 feet in the Farnsworth Canyon in Emery County, Utah.

Emery County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

A 41-year-old man from Steamboat Springs died after his rappel anchor broke loose climbing on Saturday, April 16, in Emery County, Utah.

According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Arlo Lott was in the Farnsworth Canyon when the anchor failed and he fell approximately 70 feet.

Classic Air out of Moab, Utah, responded to the fall and began searching for Lott. However, authorities said the helicopter had to be called off due to high winds.

Emery County Search and Rescue, the sheriff’s office and Goblin Valley State Park personnel then packed rope rescue gear to the scene.

After they rappelled down to Lott and had him ready for transport, the wind had died down enough to allow the Classic Air helicopter to return to the scene, the sheriff’s office continued.

The sheriff’s office noted that there were two other requests for helicopters with hoist capabilities at about the same time, and both couldn’t launch because of the dangerous winds.

The Farnsworth Canyon is shown in this photo.

Emery County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

According to the sheriff’s office, Lott’s condition worsened as he was being raised out of the canyon, and once out of the canyon, the medical flight crew tried to administer lifesaving measures on Lott for nearly an hour.

Due to the difficult terrain, a state helicopter was dispatched to retrieve the rescuers and their gear, as the wind had subsided enough for the helicopter to fly.

Lott’s climbing death was the second in two days in Emery County.

On Friday, April 15, a man identified as Craig Barlow, 50, of Salt Lake City was reportedly sitting on a boulder on a ledge watching his friends rappel when the ledge broke loose and Barlow fell about 50 feet.

A caller and another person had left the group and hiked to an area with cell service to call for help, while other members of the group attended to Barlow, according to the sheriff’s office.

Barlow was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.