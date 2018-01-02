Steamboat man apprehended, charged with incest, sexual assault

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs resident who told his attorney he would not spend a single night in jail has been taken into custody and charged with heinous crimes against his 7-year-old son.

The apprehension of Timothy D. Lormand, 39, occurred in New Jersey and was accomplished through efforts by numerous federal, state and local agencies.

He has been charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse and aggravated incest.

All those crimes are Class 3 felonies.

He has also been charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

According to the charges, the crimes occurred in Steamboat Springs between July 20 and July 31. During this period, the boy was in Steamboat for a court-ordered visitation, according to an arrest affidavit.

A social services agency in Missouri alerted Steamboat police to the accusations made by the boy, who was living with guardians in that state.

An arrest affidavit describes what the boy told investigators in Missouri.

He described being sexually assaulted by Lormand at Lormand's residence in Dream Island Mobile Home Park and at an unknown residence in Denver that belonged to Lormand's friend, according to the affidavit.

Lormand was booked into the Routt County Jail on Tuesday morning, and a special hearing was then held to determine his bond.

Detective Sam Silva testified during the hearing and spoke about Lormand's current and past attempts to evade arrest.

Silva said his investigation began in early September after he was contacted by the social services agency in Missouri.

Police obtained a warrant and attempted to arrest Lormand at his Dream Island residence.

Silva said Lormand's mother, Anna Bronner, told police he lived there but was at work.

Silva said he learned Lormand was in Boulder and was under investigation there for a unrelated sexual assault.

Silva said he also learned Lormand had tried to elude capture before for previous crimes, and he once applied for a Colorado driver's license using his cousin's information.

Silva said Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to apprehend Lormand while he was driving Bronner's car Oct. 2.

Silva said Lormand led deputies on a high-speed chase, which ended with Lormand crashing the car.

"Lormand wrecked the vehicle and fled on foot," Silva said.

By looking at bank and phone records, Silva said he learned Bronner had been in contact with Lormand by phone and had been giving him money.

Bronner faces four felony counts of accessory to a crime.

Silva spoke to Lormand's attorney, who said Lormand was aware of the warrant.

Silva said Lormand told the attorney that "he would not spend a single night in jail."

Steamboat police sent a notice about Lormand to the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Secret Service and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities found Lormand at his cousin's house in New Jersey on Dec. 12, and he was then extradited to Routt County.

During the bond hearing, Deputy District Attorney Melinda Dudley described Lormand as an extreme flight risk.

Judge James Garrecht set his bond at $500,000.

Lormand is currently being represented by the Public Defender’s Office.

Before the alleged crimes took place, Lormand attempted to become a public servant.

In February, he applied for a vacant seat on the Steamboat Springs City Council.

In his application, Lormand stated he had been living in Steamboat for eight years and was a "maintenance specialist as well as a self-employed advertiser."

He listed "fatherhood program" as one of the applicable community activities he had participated in.

