Steamboat man, 23, faces felony charge after posting threatening video on Facebook

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs man is now facing a felony charge after a video was posted on social media that showed him inciting harm to others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous people contacted the Steamboat Springs Police Department after the video, featuring local resident Jonathan Perez, was publicly posted this week on Facebook and subsequently shared on a popular Routt County community page.

Perez has been issued a summons to appear in Routt County District Court on charges of inciting destruction of life or property, which is a Class 6 felony.

In the video, Perez instructed youth to begin licking various items around the community to further spread the novel coronavirus and claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated. Perez also made direct threats toward vulnerable populations in the video, according to Steamboat police.

The video has since been removed from Facebook.

Our community vigilance to public safety threats is commendable. This type of behavior is alarming and dangerous; it will not be tolerated,” Steamboat Police Commander Annette Dopplick said. “I am proud to be part of a community that values the wellness of all of our citizens.”

To report a non-emergency incident or violation of the state’s current stay-at-home order, contact the Routt County Dispatch non-emergency number at 970-879-1110. 911 must only be used for emergencies.