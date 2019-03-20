Steamboat lacrosse player’s father dies during game Tuesday night

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg confirmed that 52-year-old Chris Hahn died Tuesday, March 19. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Hahn passed away while filming the Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse game against Glenwood Springs. His son, senior Kieran Hahn, was playing for the Sailors. The game was suspended at halftime, and plans to reschedule have not yet been announced.

Seniors from the Sailors team met Wednesday and elected to travel to Glenwood Springs for their game that night.

Grief and trauma counselors will be available to students throughout the week at the high school. Counselors will also be present at the remaining home games for players.

Katy Thiel from Northwest Colorado Health will lead a discussion for parents on how to best support their children who are grieving at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Steamboat Springs High School.

Hahn is survived by his wife, Mary Grace, and his two sons Liam and Kieran.