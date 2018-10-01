Steamboat bear enters condo, poops and leaves

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A bear wandered into a Steamboat Springs condominium complex Sunday afternoon.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to the Bear Claw II condominiums for a report of a young bear on the second floor of the building a little after 2 p.m. Sunday.

The black bear had wandered into a common area by way of a ground access to the second floor of the building.

The bear was able to escape on its own, likely by pushing open a push bar door, said Sgt. Evan Noble.

The bear did not cause any damage to the building, though it did leave behind some excrement on the carpet.

Noble said bears are more frequently entering buildings and vehicles during this time of year as they seek food to increase their energy stores ahead of winter.

He reminded the public to keep doors and windows of homes and vehicles secured to prevent four-legged intrusions. Bears are able to open car doors and will attempt to enter cars if a smell inside interests them.

If a bear presents a threat to people, it is euthanized. Locked doors and windows can prevent unhappy endings for both bears and property owners.

