Stay sharp with free skating at Yampa River State Park’s outdoor ice rink

There’s another inexpensive, cool way to exercise in Northwest Colorado this winter.

Yampa River State Park announced this week that it has brought back its outdoor skating rink.

The man-made rectangle of ice is located on park property near its headquarters along US Highway 40 outside of Hayden.

All are welcome to glide around the ice, which park personnel will maintain regularly with plans to keep it through the winter, possibly through March as weather conditions allow.

There is no charge to skate, though a State Parks pass is required for all vehicles. The park will also offer a limited amount of ice skates to borrow for no charge.

The rink will be open during regular park hours, 8 a.m. to sunset. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit http://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/YampaRiver or call 970-276-2061.