Stay cool in Craig at Sunset Elementary’s Winter Wonderland Festival

Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St., hosts its Winter Wonderland Community Festival from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.

The seasonal carnival event features a full list of family activities, including face-painting, cake walk, gingerbread house-building, book bingo, apple-bobbing and more.

The evening will offer holiday baskets up for auction, one of which includes tickets to the Dec. 30 Denver Broncos game against their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.