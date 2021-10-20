State utilities commission to visit Craig Tuesday soliciting public comment
The state’s Public Utilities Commission chair will be in Craig next week conducting an in-person public comment hearing regarding current and projected electricity needs.
The hearing will be at Moffat County High School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The three commissioners of the PUC will attend either in-person or remotely.
Masks and other COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
