State update: Moffat County wrestlers move 2 to quarterfinals

The first day of the 3A CHSAA State Championships are in the books for Moffat County High School wrestlers, and a 2-2 run was the end result of tight competition for the Bulldogs.

Come out swinging

Paired with Platte Valley’s Orrin Jackson in the opening bout at the 120 class, Dagan White had an early takedown followed by a near-fall to get up on points despite a reversal.

After going most of the second round ahead 5-3 but not making much progress, White took another near-fall in the third period, and as Jackson fought back, he earned an escape and a takedown

White ultimately ended with the victory in a 14-6 major decision.

In his match against Berthoud’s Brock Leypoldt, 138’s Daniel Caddy started slowly as Leypoldt gained a takedown, though Caddy quickly escaped and got a TD of his own. Caddy had a near-fall late in the second period, though Leypoldt responded with a reversal without much time to make anything of it.

Even as Leypoldt got after it in the third, Caddy gained a reversal and another near-fall for good measure, ending with an 11-4 win to advance.

White moves to 25-10 and Caddy 44-4 with their respective wins, with each of the MCHS juniors progressing to Friday’s quarterfinals.

White will face off with Lamar’s Ethan Andrade (37-6) and Caddy with Skyview’s Nabil Kargar (34-3).

Records notwithstanding, no opponents from this point will be a pushover, said MCHS coach Dusty Vaughn.

“They’re all going to be tough. There’s no easy matches, but if they’re ready to compete they’ll be fine,” he said. “”If they’re hesitant, different story.”

Freshmen fighters

While Thursday started strongly for the older MoCo grapplers, freshmen Hunter Fredrickson and Anthony Duran had a tougher time in their debut at CHSAA state.

Fredrickson (106) found himself evenly matched against Sterling’s Caestus Combs, keeping a tight contest with the Tiger, though struggling to get ahead, as Combs took the W at 6-4.

Duran’s seeding in the 113 brackets put him up against Elizabeth senior Kris Kramer, whose experience proved beneficial against the Bulldog. Though Kramer had multiple near-pins against him, Duran nonetheless lasted the full three rounds in the 13-1 MD defeat.

The two will each look to recover during Friday’s consolation rounds. 37-12 Fredrickson will meet La Junta’s Benny Diego Gonzales (6-15), and 22-9 Duran will go up against Lamar’s Sergio Mendoza (15-12).

Vaughn chalked up the early losses to nerves as the two take on the new tier for the first time.

“It’s a big undertaking to walk into the Pepsi Center under these circumstances and compete,” he said. “Collectively, everybody’s a little nervous, but hopefully we can get those first-round jitters out of the way and go out and compete.”