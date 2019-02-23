State update: Moffat County wrestler Daniel Caddy finishes 4th at state championships

The final day at the 3A CHSAA State Championships saw one Moffat County High School wrestler advance to the podium.

MCHS’s Daniel Caddy placed fourth overall in the 138-pound division with a 3-2 record during the last tournament of the season.

After a Friday night defeat in the championship semifinals, Caddy returned to the mat Saturday ready to get back in the swing of things.

A 7-1 decision against Eagle Valley’s Ryder Bossow placed him in the consolation finals to fight for third place, matched up against Zander Condit of Jefferson.

Condit went into the back bracket after a 14-7 loss in the quarterfinals to Isaiah Rios, who would go on to best Caddy 6-4 in the semis. Condit went the distance in the consolation rounds with two pins and a 12-4 major decision to go up against Caddy.

The last match of the year for the Bulldog proved to be one of his toughest, with Condit ending the bout one minute early with too much of an advantage in points, up 16-0 in the third period to gain a technical fall.

Caddy’s overall record for his junior year was 46-6.

Freshman Hunter Fredrickson also stayed in the mix for the final day at state, paired up Saturday morning in the consolations of the 106 class with Skyview’s Jaslynn Gallegos.

Fredrickson took a loss by fall in the first period against Gallegos, who would go on to lose in the consolation semis but ultimately take fifth as one of two female wrestlers during the weekend to place in the top six in a historic weekend for CHSAA.

Fredrickson’s final record is 39-13.

Of the four wrestlers who competed at state, Dagan White went 1-2 in the 120 class, finishing the year 25-12. At 113, Anthony Duran was 0-2 in the tourney and 23-10 overall.

MCHS finished 27th among 3A teams.