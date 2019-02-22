State update: Moffat County retains 2 wrestlers in consolation rounds

After going the furthest he’s ever been at the 3A CHSAA State Championships, Moffat County High School wrestler Daniel Caddy has a new mark to beat for his senior year. And, he won’t go home empty-handed this weekend.

The final Bulldog grappler ended his run for a state title Friday night with a 6-4 loss to Valley’s Isaiah Rios in the 138-pound semifinals.

Seeded second overall in the weight and experiencing the fewest losses this season out of any state qualifiers in the class, Rios made his move to 30-1 with five points promptly, gaining a takedown and getting Caddy very near a pin in the first period.

The Bulldog got loose of the Viking’s grip for an escape, and as the bout continued the pair was on more equal footing.

A late reversal helped Caddy’s crusade, though he wasn’t left with enough seconds on the clock to finish.

Now 45-4, the MoCo junior moves on to the consolation rounds Saturday, where he is guaranteed to place sixth or better.

MCHS coach Dusty Vaughn said win or lose, Caddy has been consistent in his approach to things.

“Do the same thing he's been doing, plan doesn't change, wrestle hard, compete, nothing changes,” Vaughn said.

Caddy will face either Eagle Valley senior Ryder Bossow (34-11) or Pagosa Springs sophomore Brae Bergdolt (18-9), the two of them each fighting to move on to the podium.

A win first thing in the morning for Caddy places him in the consolation finals, where he will vie for third place. Even with a loss, he’ll stick around on the mat to go on for one last round to place either fifth or sixth.

Leading up to his semifinal match, Caddy noted that he was thriving on the atmosphere of the Pepsi Center.

“It's amazing,” he said. “You get nervous but at the same time it's pumping you up. My gameplan was to go out and work hard, the whole time, work harder, harder and harder.”

Caddy’s fellow junior, Dagan White, ended his second year at state 1-2 and 25-12 overall after a 7-4 defeat to Jefferson’s Daniel Soto.

MoCo freshman Anthony Duran likewise had second-day struggles in the 113 bracket. After an opening day loss by 13-1 major decision, he kept it closer but was on the wrong end of an 8-4 score against Lamar’s Sergio Mendoza to end his first high school season 23-10.

Hunter Fredrickson remains in the 106 consolations after pinning Benny Diego Gonzales, of La Junta, to start Friday, followed by a 9-2 win over Lamar’s Caleb Rigsby.

Now 39-12, Fredrickson will ensure placement in his first year at state if he picks up his 40th win of the season against Skyview’s Jaslynn Gallegos. The winner will move to consolation semis against Weld Central’s Robert Estrada.

Leah Vann with Steamboat Pilot & Today contributed to this report.