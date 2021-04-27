State trooper arrested in Hayden, charged with 3 misdemeanors after allegedly assaulting wife

Editor’s note: Steamboat Pilot & Today traditionally does not report on domestic violence cases with the intention of minimizing harm to the victims. This particular case involves a law enforcement officer in a position of public trust, so the newspaper made the decision to report on the patrolman’s arrest.

A Colorado State Patrol officer based in Routt County was arrested Friday on three misdemeanors after an argument with his wife became violent, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Cpl. Jason Shimp, who is charged with third-degree assault, harassment and child abuse, made his initial appearance in court via telephone Tuesday morning. Shimp was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond Friday. The PR bond releases Shimp without supervision and does not require any payment for release.

Shimp has been with the State Patrol since 2011 and was placed on paid administrative leave Friday, according to Sgt. Blake White, spokesperson for the State Patrol. Shimp has not held a previous job in law enforcement, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The arrest affidavit, filed by the arresting officer, Hayden Police Officer John Kregar, alleges Shimp was the aggressor, slapping his wife three times and punching her in the lower back. Shimp’s wife slapped and pushed him as well, the affidavit states. Kregar also reported he observed a red mark on the woman’s lower back, but Shimp denied punching her.

Shimp admitted to slapping his wife across the face and hitting her first, according to the affidavit.

Kregar states he arrived at a residence in Hayden around 5 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a domestic violence disturbance. He said in the affidavit that Shimp had scratches on his face, and his wife was bleeding from a scratch on her face.

Shimp is also accused of chasing his wife’s child around the house “in an aggressive manner” when they confronted Shimp to get him to stop hitting their mother, according to the affidavit. Shimp told Kregar he followed the child around the house but did not chase them. The child’s mother told Kregar she feared Shimp would hurt her child.

The altercation started when Shimp was confronted about having lunch with another woman, which caused him to “lose his temper,” the affidavit states.

Shimp’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.