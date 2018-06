State tourism office wants to know about northwest living

CRAIG — The Colorado Tourism Office will hold a community discussion about understanding how people living in Northwest Colorado live, work and play. The discussion is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at in the Student Services Building, Room 185, as Colorado Northwestern Community College.

The tourism office said some of the questions to be asked deal with how people travel and where they work in the region, the local economy and the challenges their community is facing day-to-day. Everyone is invited to participate in the meeting.

A second meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 6, at Dinosaur Town Hall.