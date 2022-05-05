State patrol seeks participants for 2022 Youth Academy in August to learn about firearms, self defense, investigations and more

Colorado State Patrol is hosting its 2022 Youth Academy this August. It will include two online learning modules and then participants will come to the training academy in Golden for in-person learning from Aug. 25-28.

Cadets in the youth academy will focus on leadership development through team exercises and individual achievements via training in defensive driving, firearm safety and familiarization, ethics in law enforcement, self defense, crime scene investigation and more. The Youth Academy is only run once a year, and it is free.

The Youth Academy is accepting applications now through May 30. To find out more information on the requirements and what participants will learn, visit the Colorado State Patrol Youth Academy website .