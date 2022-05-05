State patrol seeks participants for 2022 Youth Academy in August to learn about firearms, self defense, investigations and more
Summit Daily
Colorado State Patrol is hosting its 2022 Youth Academy this August. It will include two online learning modules and then participants will come to the training academy in Golden for in-person learning from Aug. 25-28.
Cadets in the youth academy will focus on leadership development through team exercises and individual achievements via training in defensive driving, firearm safety and familiarization, ethics in law enforcement, self defense, crime scene investigation and more. The Youth Academy is only run once a year, and it is free.
The Youth Academy is accepting applications now through May 30. To find out more information on the requirements and what participants will learn, visit the Colorado State Patrol Youth Academy website.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
State patrol seeks participants for 2022 Youth Academy in August to learn about firearms, self defense, investigations and more
Colorado State Patrol is hosting its 2022 Youth Academy this August. It will include two online learning modules and then participants will come to the training academy in Golden for in-person learning from Aug. 25-28.