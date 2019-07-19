State Patrol IDs man killed in Highway 40 crash

A wreck Thursday evening on US Highway 40 a mile east of Kremmling closed the road for several hours.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy Photo

GRAND COUNTY — Colorado State Patrol has identified one of two people killed in a head-on car wreck that happened on US Highway 40 outside Kremmling Thursday evening.

Nicholas Polashek of Blackhawk was a passenger in a 1998 Jeep Cherokee that collided with a pickup truck. He was killed instantly, CSP said.

The name of the woman who was driving the Jeep and also died in the wreck has been withheld pending notification of her family.

CSP has also identified the driver and two passengers in the pickup, a 1999 Dodge Ram, as Ignacio Hernandez of Kremmling, Trinidad Pastrano and Fernando Perez.

Hernandez and Pastrano were both airlifted to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver with serious injuries while Perez suffered minor injuries.

Officers responded to the wreck near milepost 186 on US 40 around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. The Jeep was eastbound on the highway when it veered off the right side of the road, came back onto the highway and collided with the Dodge, according to CSP.

US 40 was closed until almost 9 p.m. while drivers were detoured around the wreck. CSP is still investigating, but speeding and impairment have been identified as potential contributing factors.