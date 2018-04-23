State of Community set for April 25 at Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig

CRAIG — The 12th annual State of the Community event is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 at the Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

The keynote speaker is Luis Benitez, director of recreation of the state of Colorado.

The event will also include the annual State of the City, State of the County and State of the Chamber addresses, as well as states of the industry updates from Memorial Regional Health, Tri-State Generation & Transmission, Trapper Mine and Colowyo Coal Company.

In addition, awards will be presented for Businessperson of the Year, Business of the Year, Special Recognition and United Way Volunteer of the Year.

Tickets are $40 and include the program, dinner and dessert. A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets are available at business.craig-chamber.com/events/details/state-of-the-community-2018-48915.

For more information, call the Craig Chamber of Commerce at 970-824-5689.