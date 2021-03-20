State Farm to host drive-thru Easter Egg event

State Farm’s Justin Stokes has always looked forward to the Easter Egg hunt.

But last year — like everywhere else — Easter egg hunts didn’t happen in Moffat County. Though that may change this year, Stokes is putting a unique twist on his, offering a drivethru Easter Egg Hunt for families in Moffat County from 3:30-5 p.m. on Friday, April 2 at 580 Pershing St.

“We just want to try and make everybody feel as safe as possible,” Stokes said. “We didn’t want to risk having a large group together, so it made sense to have a drivethru for the community.”

Stokes and other employees from State Farm will be passing out nearly 400 Easter baskets filled with eggs filled with candy, Airheads, Sour Patch straws, fruit snacks and Rice Krispy treats.

“It felt like there was a void last year as we weren’t able to do much,” Stoke said. “We’re excited to get back out in the community and help out. We love giving back to a community that gives so much to us.”

Along with providing young children and their families a way to celebrate Easter, Stokes also provided a helping hand to some Bear River Young Life students by helping them raise some funds for summer camp. In return, 28 BRYL students stuffed baskets and eggs for the event in early March.

“They did an awesome job,” Stokes said. “We were able to benefit from the work that they did, and they were able to do some service work to earn some money towards a trip to summer camp.”

BRYL Area Director David Pressgrove was happy to have his students step up and help out with a community event.

“A handful of our fundraisers are community-service based, so it’s just another thing that fits our mission of helping teenagers give back to the community,” Pressgrove said. “They were able to help themselves with earning some money for camp. A lot of them appreciated getting to eat some candy while they did it.”

