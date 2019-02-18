State brackets set for Moffat County wrestlers

The brackets have been been announced by Colorado High School Activities Association for the wrestling state championships.

Moffat County High School fields four grapplers in the tournament.

State seeds are based on calculating each wrestler’s win-loss record for the current season, with their past performance at prior state tournaments also a factor.

At 37-11 in the 106-pound weight class, Hunter Fredrickson is seeded 11th overall, paired in his first match with Sterling’s Caestus Combs, No. 6 at 18-14.

In 113, fellow freshman Anthony Duran is also ranked 11th in the tourney, 23-8 this season, going up against Kris Kramer of Elizabeth, sixth at 31-6.

Both Fredrickson and Duran placed third in the 3A Region 1 Tournament in Montrose.

Recommended Stories For You

Bulldog junior Dagan White got the silver in 120 regionals and is heading to state for the second straight year, seeded seventh overall, reaching a 24-10 with second place at regionals. He’ll see Platte Valley freshman Orrin Jackson, a 10-seed at 27-14.

Junior Daniel Caddy earned a regional title in 3A’s 138 bracket, putting him in third overall for his third go at state, 43-4, first seeing Berthoud’s Brock Leypoldt, No. 14 at 30-11.

The 2019 CHSAA State Championships runs from Feb. 21 to 23 at Denver’s Pepsi Center.

Full brackets and event schedule are available at https://chsaanow.com/sports/wrestling/.