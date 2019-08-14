 State attorney general to host town hall in Craig | CraigDailyPress.com

State attorney general to host town hall in Craig

News | August 14, 2019

Craig Press Staff

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will host a town hall in Craig to discuss state and local issues.

The town hall will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 in the library of Colorado Northwestern Community College’ Library/Resource Room, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The event is free and open to the public.

