State attorney general to host town hall in Craig
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will host a town hall in Craig to discuss state and local issues.
The town hall will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 in the library of Colorado Northwestern Community College’ Library/Resource Room, 2801 W. Ninth St.
The event is free and open to the public.
