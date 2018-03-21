State agency to hold public meeting on oil, gas emissions in Rifle

The state Air Pollution Control Division will hold a public meeting April 17 in Rifle to discuss and hear comments about the 2018-2019 oil and gas statewide hydrocarbon emission reduction stakeholder process.

The Air Quality Control Commission wants to consider and recommend ways to reduce hydrocarbon emissions from oil and gas operations in Colorado. Representatives from local government, industry, environmental organizations and the Air Pollution Control Division are evaluating potential emission reduction strategies and seeking public input. Some of the initial topics under consideration include the following.

• The frequency of leak inspections.

• Emissions from pipeline compressor stations,

• Natural gas-driven and zero-emission pneumatic controllers

• Potential expansion of the requirements adopted for the Denver Metro/North Front Range ozone area