StartUp to ScaleUp course for local entrepreneurs coming to Hayden

The StartUp to ScaleUp course for small businesses will be held on Oct. 14 from 6-8:30 p.m. and Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hayden Granary and the Hayden Community Center.

The two-day, in-person course is designed for second-stage small businesses and organizations that want to shift out of their start-up phase.

The course will be taught by Erick Mueller and Eric Bruno, entrepreneurs and award-winning professors at the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business.

The cost for the course is $75 at regular pricing with $55 early bird pricing through Oct. 10.



To register or inquire about scholarships, email Lauren Ciarallo at lauren@northwestsbdc.org .