Stars and stripes: Craig veterans celebrate Flag Day

Members of Craig's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 and American Legion get ready to hoist the red, white, and blue for Flag Day, Friday, June 14.

As they released this nation’s colors to flutter in the wind Friday, June 14, members of Craig’s American Legion Post 62 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 saluted the American flag and said the Pledge of Allegiance.

The flag was provided by the Northwest Colorado Republican Women and was one of several events honoring Flag Day.

The day began with the early 21-gun salute at a flag retirement ceremony at the VFW Post in Craig. The post has been collecting American flags in need of retirement and said they had amassed at least 250 as they continued that ceremony well into the afternoon Friday.

“The VFW is authorized by Congress to dispose of flags and it needs to be done in a respectful, honorable way,” said Don Guthrie, the new commander of the VFW Post.

Craig’s VFW grounds have several memorials to veterans. Guthrie said their memorials to veterans of WWI and WWII are sacred ground.

“The statue over there honors our WWII veterans and that cannon honors our WWI veterans and that’s our sacred ground,” said VFW veteran Gilbert L. Meats.

VFW Post #4265’s flag retirement ceremony started early Friday, June 14 and continued throughout the day as residents brought the post some 250 flags whose ashes will be spread in a special, sacred area on the VFW property.

The post has been active in the “Buddy Poppy” movement to wear red poppy flowers to honor veterans — and they’ve used that to start a small donor fund for local veterans in need.

“That’s what the poppy money goes for,” Guthrie said. “The money we get from the poppy drive stays in Moffat County.”