Stage 2 fire restrictions implemented for Bureau of Land Management across much of Northwest Colorado

Firefighters battle flames west of Craig Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Doug Slaight / Craig Press File

Stage 2 fire restrictions will begin Thursday, August 13 for Bureau of Land Management (BLM) administered lands in Garfield, Grand, Eagle, Pitkin, Mesa, Rio Blanco, and Summit counties, according to the Northwest Colorado Fire Management Unit.

Moffat County is currently still in Stage 1 fire restrictions, but residents are asked to remain cautious with much of the county facing drought-like conditions.

Based on recent fire activity in the region and increased fire risk county officials across northwest Colorado along with the Colorado River Valley, Kremmling, and White River field offices have decided to implement stage 2 fire restrictions before this weekend, according to a press release from the fire management unit.

The BLM will enforce the following temporary restrictions on all BLM public lands under stage 2 fire restrictions until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire, charcoal grill, coal, wood burning stove or sheepherders stove, including in developed camping and picnic grounds. Devices using pressurized liquid or gas are exempted.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, building or tent.

Using an explosive requiring fuse or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets and tracers or incendiary ammunition.

Operating or using any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order meeting either:

Department of Agriculture, Forest Service Standard 5100-1a; or Appropriate Society of automotive Engineers (SAE) recommended practice J335(b) and J350(a). 36 CFR 261.52(j)

Operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrestor, and without a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches. The extinguisher will be with the equipment operator. The shovel may be kept with fueling supplies but readily available for use.

Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame (except with a current permit, contract or letter of authorization).

Maps and fire restriction orders are available at https://go.usa.gov/xfTJm. General information about fire restrictions in Colorado is available at http://www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans- danger.html.