Stage 2 fire restrictions likely coming to Moffat County Friday

After just more than a week under Stage 1 fire restrictions, Moffat County will consider moving to Stage 2 today.

The Board of County Commissioners released an agenda Tuesday for a special meeting Wednesday, in part to hear from Sheriff and Fire Warden KC Hume about a resolution to establish Stage 2 restrictions in unincorporated Moffat County.

If the commissioners agree as is expected, fire restriction Stage 2 would go into place just after midnight Friday.

Colorado counties have three levels of fire restrictions that can be implemented, with Stage 3 as the most stringent.

Sheriff KC Hume, who is also the fire warden, said the cause for the upgrade is as much a result of resource availability as it is changing conditions.

“Continued extreme dry conditions, combined with lack of resource availability makes this necessary,” Hume said. “We’ve got West Fire in Moffat County, but not far from there, there’s Oil Springs, Muddy Slide and more. Resources are a big part of the factors that determine the restrictions.”

While similar to Stage 1, Stage 2 restrictions are more limiting in providing for exceptions to the rules. For example, where Stage 1 allows smoking “in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material,” Stage 2 prohibits smoking except when in an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.

Welding or operating acetylene torches outdoors is prohibited without exception in Stage 2. Maintaining an open fire even in developed camping and picnic areas is also not allowed.

Fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets and tracers or incendiary rounds are prohibited without exception in Stage 2.

Gas fire pits and grills or stoves — anything that can be turned off with a switch or valve — remain allowed under the new restrictions.

“It hasn’t been human starts so far this season,” Hume said. “These restrictions only address those human starts, but it’s what we can do to do our part.”