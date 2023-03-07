St. Michael’s to host Fish Fry fundraiser throughout Lent
St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Craig is hosting a Fish Fry every Friday during Lent to raise money for the church’s youth group.
The Fish Friday will take place from 5-8 p.m. every Friday from March 10 to March 31 at 678 School St. Dinner is $17 per person, $8 for youth, and children 4 and under eat for free. Desserts will be raffled off after dinner.
All proceeds from the dinners will go toward St. Michael’s youth group for a youth trip.
For more information, call Diane 970-824-5330 ext. 4
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.