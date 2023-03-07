St. Michael’s to host Fish Fry fundraiser throughout Lent

St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Craig is hosting a Fish Fry every Friday during Lent to raise money for the church’s youth group.

The Fish Friday will take place from 5-8 p.m. every Friday from March 10 to March 31 at 678 School St. Dinner is $17 per person, $8 for youth, and children 4 and under eat for free. Desserts will be raffled off after dinner.

All proceeds from the dinners will go toward St. Michael’s youth group for a youth trip.

For more information, call Diane 970-824-5330 ext. 4