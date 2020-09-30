St. Michael’s Community Kitchen to host Empty Bowl fundraiser Oct. 2

As the leaves continue to change colors and the temperature continues to drop in Moffat County, St. Michael’s Community Kitchen is preparing for its annual Empty Bowl fundraiser Oct. 2.

Things will look a little bit different this year due to the ongoing pandemic as the fundraiser will be held outside in the church parking lot, allowing for open space and social distancing.

This year, the event will have roughly 10 different types of soup, according to Beth Newkirk, who works in the St. Michael’s Community Kitchen.

According to Newkirk, local businesses such as the O P Bar & Grill, KS Kreations, Carelli’s, Vallarta’s, Sidedoor Kitchen, Prodigal Son’s, and Cool Water Grille will donate soup to the event.

The fundraiser will start at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 and will run until 7 p.m. Soups at the event include Chicken Tortilla Soup, Chicken Green Chili, Beef Stew, Chicken and Noodle, Potato, Creamy Chicken Poblano, and more.

Tickets are $10 per child 10 and under, $15 per adult, or $45 for a family of four. Tickets for the event are available at KS Kreations, Kitchen a la More and The Find on Yampa Avenue.

Purchase of ticket includes a handmade bowl, soup, dinner, beverage and a dessert. All money raised at the event will help fund St. Michael’s Community Kitchen for the year, Newkirk said.

“This will help us feed the homeless and our shut-ins throughout the year,” Newkirk said. “Currently, we’re doing about 200 meals twice a week, so this fundraiser will be a huge help. We take a lot of pride in this fundraiser. It allows us to continue to serve the community.”

