St. Michael’s Community Kitchen to hand out Thanksgiving meals to community in an adjusted fashion

Maria Witts (center) works on cutting up apples for a waldorf salad that St. Michael's Community Kitchen will provide as part of its Thanksgiving Day meal, while Mary DeGaulle (right) works on splitting the apples Wednesday.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Much like almost everything during the pandemic, the Thanksgiving meal at St. Michael’s Community Kitchen will look different Thursday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the community kitchen wanting to keep both volunteers and diners safe, the Thanksgiving Day meal will be a to-go style, rather than the usual community sit down.

This year, the community kitchen has prepared nearly 30 turkeys for the holiday and is planning on distributing roughly 260 meals. Of the 30 turkeys, Walmart donated 10 to the kitchen for the holiday.

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and green bean casserole will be served in the “hot box” portion of the meal, said Beth Newkirk, who is overseeing the Thanksgiving meal distribution this year. In the “cold box” portion of the holiday meal, the kitchen is including a slice of pie, frog eye salad, Waldorf salad, and a roll.

Meals will be served out of the kitchen from 3-5 p.m., Newkirk said. She added that meals will still be delivered to those who need it that day.

“We want to make sure everyone gets a meal that needs one, so if you need a meal delivered, please let us know Wednesday,” Newkirk said. “This year’s just been so hard on everybody, and I don’t want anyone going without a holiday meal.”

Newkirk said the kitchen is planning on roughly seven volunteers at the community kitchen on Thanksgiving Day, distributing meals to those coming in to pick up holiday meals. Masks are required to enter the church.

Debbie Gannon oversees the mixing and heating of gravy for St. Michael’s Community Kitchen’s Thanksgiving Day meal Wednesday morning.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

“These folks are taking time out of their days and are going to be away from their families, so we moved up the distribution window an hour so that we can get these folks back home to their families,” Newkirk said. “If it hadn’t have been for the virus, everything — including the community gathering and the mealtime — would have stayed as usual, but it’s just been such a hard year, so we had to make some changes.”

With an increase in meals expected to be handed out or delivered on Thursday, Newkirk said the kitchen will keep backup food available in case they run out of food.

“No matter what, if people show up here on Thursday, they’ll get a meal, I promise you that,” Newkirk said.

Call the community kitchen at 970-824-5330 for more information regarding the Thanksgiving Day meal or to schedule a delivery.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com