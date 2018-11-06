St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church: To the Jewish community of Moffat County

We stand with you in expressing our outrage, pain, and sorrow at the horrific attack against innocent people gathered together in worship at the “Tree of Life” Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27.

We condemn this anti-Semitic manifestation of pure evil, and we stand with you in our grief and condemnation of such acts of violence and hatred.

As Orthodox Christians, we share with you a common lineage of faith, and we pray with, and for, all Jewish people through our country, for an end to violence, hatred, and bigotry. Our hearts break with yours, and we desire you to know that your grief is shared. Our prayers are constant — for comfort, for justice, for healing, and for an end to hatred.

We express our solidarity with you, recognizing that an attack against any based on their faith is an attack on all people of faith. Such attacks against all who fervently seek God are an abomination, and as such, cannot stand. We are with you, and our fervent prayers are offered for your community, and to the families and victims whose lives have been forever changed by this vicious attack.

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in times of trouble.” (Psalm 46:1)

With our deepest condolences and prayers,

Recommended Stories For You

The community of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Craig, Colorado