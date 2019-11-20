SST expands regional transit service, unveils new reverse direction routes for winter season

A Steamboat Springs Transit regional bus travels on U.S. Highway 40 near Craig in 2015.

File Photo

Travelers looking to get back and forth between Craig and Steamboat Springs will have an easier time this winter.

The Steamboat Springs Transit is set to add a third trip in each direction and new reverse service to the regional transit system, starting December 1, according to a press release from SST.

“Our regional service continues to see steady ridership growth which enables us to expand to three daily departures this winter,” said Transit Manager Jonathan Flint. “In addition, we’re adding new reverse direction service to accommodate folks that need to travel against the traditional commuter flow.”

Starting December 1, SST’s winter regional service will move to three daily departures in the morning (5:15 a.m., 6:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.) from Craig that travels through Hayden, Milner and Steamboat II before arriving in Steamboat Springs.

In the afternoon, return service leaves Steamboat Springs again stopping in Steamboat II, Milner and Hayden before arriving in Craig at 3:35 p.m., 5:35 p.m. and 7:35 p.m.

During the summer months SST ran just two runs between the two cities. With last year’s ridership growth, the goal of the third winter trip in each direction is to expand capacity and continue increasing ridership, according to SST.

New this winter though is the reverse direction morning route from Steamboat Springs to Craig leaving the Gondola Transit Center at 7 a.m. and arriving in Craig at 8:15 a.m.

In the afternoons a coach will depart Craig at 3:35 p.m arriving in Steamboat Springs by 5:14 p.m.

“There are many folks that need to reach these cities for the day and have expressed a desire for this additional service,” said Flint. “Now they can take care of business, errands or spend the day while taking advantage of the flexibility and affordability of the regional system.”

While services are expanding for the winter season, SST’s regional rates remain the same as last year – $6 one-way for the full route. With the proper identification, students ride for half price and seniors (65+) ride free.

Punch cards, which never expire, are available through SST for $40 and provide $60 worth of rides.

SST is operated in collaboration between the City of Steamboat Springs, Routt County and the City of Craig. Additionally, the State of Colorado provides FASTER grants that are used to offset a portion of operational costs, according to the press release.

Riders can learn when the next bus is due to arrive and see buses in real-time with RouteShout, allowing them to plan trips and see the fastest options for the journey with google maps.