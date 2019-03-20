Squatter arrested by Craig police: On the Record — March 18, 19

Craig Police Department

Monday, March 18

12:12 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers of the Craig Police Department responded to a woman calling to report a burglary in progress. Upon investigation, it was discovered that her husband was the person banging on her door. When officers arrived, everything was OK.

11:07 a.m. On the 700 block of Stout Street, a dog reportedly jumped the fence and challenged a person, promoting the concern that the dog is vicious and a report was taken.



4:01 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible child abuse or neglect.

4:30 p.m. On the 600 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a call about a trespasser. A person was living in a woman's empty house. When officers arrived they arrested a 49-year-old transient man was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass.

7:21 p.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, a 27-year-old Craig woman was arrested for violation of a protection order.

9:52 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, a man reportedly shoplifted alcohol. The incident is under investigation.

Tuesday, March 19

9:59 a.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Ave, a cell phone was located and turned over to Craig police.

10:03 a.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and First Street, officers responded when the driver of a Ford F-150 crashed into a deer. The deer was not killed. There were no injuries to the driver, who was able to drive the vehicle after the crash.

11:21 a.m. On the 800 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to an animal complaint. It was the first of nine such complaints made on Tuesday including one report of an injured deer.

4:49 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a possible restraining order violation. The person under restraint was reportedly calling and texting the protected person. A report was taken.

11:52 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a possible shoplifting incident.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 27 calls for service on Monday, March 18 and 33 calls for service on Tuesday, March 19.